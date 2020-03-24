UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $78.98 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,654,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,924 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.76% of CF Industries worth $78,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,676 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in CF Industries by 603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,131,000 after acquiring an additional 769,471 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,793,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 289,590 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 960.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 306,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 277,721 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF stock traded up $3.43 on Tuesday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 383,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

