UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.95% of IPG Photonics worth $73,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $9.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.37. The stock had a trading volume of 40,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,587. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $182.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.34.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPGP. ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.82.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

