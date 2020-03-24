UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,083 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.70% of National Retail Properties worth $64,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,645,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.08. 183,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.13. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.