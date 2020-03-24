UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.28% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $78,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $6.21 on Tuesday, reaching $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,442,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,176,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.93. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.69.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,263,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

