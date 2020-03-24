UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Universal Health Services worth $72,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 190.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $331,417,000 after buying an additional 859,321 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,431,000 after buying an additional 237,270 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,722,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,644 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,780,000 after purchasing an additional 150,979 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.42.

UHS traded up $5.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $157.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.01%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

