UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.62% of Everest Re Group worth $69,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.22.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RE traded up $13.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.58. 374,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $168.16 and a twelve month high of $294.31. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.08.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.89) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

