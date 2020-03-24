UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,231 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of DXC Technology worth $63,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,957,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,285,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,408,000 after acquiring an additional 949,304 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,226,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,704,000 after purchasing an additional 320,036 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,061,000 after purchasing an additional 788,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,206,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,026,000 after purchasing an additional 42,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,457,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,875,969. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.07%.

DXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

