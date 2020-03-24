UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $63.55 Million Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,894,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.34% of Trip.com Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCOM. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,240,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $16,612,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,239,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.80 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.52. 9,349,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,055,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.98. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.