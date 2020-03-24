UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 308,290 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,847,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,290 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.64% of Vereit worth $63,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vereit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 317,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vereit by 677.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after buying an additional 2,614,410 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Vereit by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 991,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 35,195 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vereit by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,192,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after buying an additional 216,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vereit by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 92,900,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,402,000 after buying an additional 4,357,437 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VER has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vereit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

NYSE:VER traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,119,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,221,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

