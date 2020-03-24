UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 51,310 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,310 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.52% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $65,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.81. 6,361,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,585. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $53.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

