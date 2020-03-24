UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 51,766 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,094,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,766 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $72,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.68. 214,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,412. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $70.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The company had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNO. SunTrust Banks lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.