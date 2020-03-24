UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 531,849 Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,017,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,849 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.44% of GRIFOLS S A/S worth $70,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Banco Sabadell upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NASDAQ GRFS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 690,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,494. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

