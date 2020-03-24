UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 596,898 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596,898 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.59% of PulteGroup worth $61,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,921,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,225,000 after acquiring an additional 130,250 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $2,371,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,008,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 487,917 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 821,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,034,000 after purchasing an additional 243,318 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM traded up $4.34 on Tuesday, reaching $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,005,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,301. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.19.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.