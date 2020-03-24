UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,311,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 206,535 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Dell worth $67,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 744,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,260,000 after acquiring an additional 358,476 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. boosted its position in Dell by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,624,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,477,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dell by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,903,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,225,000 after purchasing an additional 161,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dell by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,750,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell alerts:

DELL traded up $4.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.85. 3,570,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,864,699. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 260.49%. Dell’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.62.

In other Dell news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,874,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $7,222,641.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,008 shares in the company, valued at $11,131,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 614,737 shares of company stock worth $29,962,720. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.