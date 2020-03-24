UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,840,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,468 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Juniper Networks worth $69,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,791 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,510,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,601,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,236,000 after purchasing an additional 648,860 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at about $14,399,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after purchasing an additional 573,783 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $19.45. 4,821,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

