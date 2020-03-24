UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,757 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Genuine Parts worth $75,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $10.52 on Tuesday, hitting $60.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,851. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.53. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

