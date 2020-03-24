UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,339,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 249,555 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.45% of Regions Financial worth $74,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 374,437 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 99,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Regions Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,456,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.74. 1,734,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,892,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

