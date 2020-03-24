UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 125,296 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125,296 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.74% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $78,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,180. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.46. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $91.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

