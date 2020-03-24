UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 13,584 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,584 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $64,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

In related news, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $1,986,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNW traded up $8.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.11. The stock had a trading volume of 96,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.78. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.