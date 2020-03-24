UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 160,260 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160,260 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.39% of Ameren worth $74,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,224.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,695,000 after buying an additional 3,114,736 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 338,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,074,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE traded up $3.41 on Tuesday, hitting $64.78. 160,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,579. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.73.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

