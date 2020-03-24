UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 211,721 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,817,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 211,721 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.84% of Steel Dynamics worth $61,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $795,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,621 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 14.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 845,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after purchasing an additional 107,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 313.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,096,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,562. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.32 per share, for a total transaction of $198,276.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 25,649 shares in the company, valued at $546,836.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

