UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 21,312 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,312 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of AMETEK worth $75,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. FMR LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,685 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,349,000 after purchasing an additional 822,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,195,000 after purchasing an additional 496,320 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 905,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,266,000 after purchasing an additional 369,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1,095.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 343,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,566 shares of company stock worth $1,053,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $8.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.46.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

