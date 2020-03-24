UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 287,039 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 287,039 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Qorvo worth $70,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Summit Insights raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.44.

QRVO traded up $9.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.79. 2,193,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,830. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.61. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $122.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

