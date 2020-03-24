UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 65,033 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,033 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.57% of Lincoln National worth $66,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 986.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,317,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.89.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,251.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.