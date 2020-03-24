UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 73,001 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,001 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.33% of First Republic Bank worth $66,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233,424 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

NYSE FRC traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.70. 87,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,436. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $122.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

