UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 864,158 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 864,158 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.54% of NetApp worth $76,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,671 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 75,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.03. 390,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $55.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $78.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

