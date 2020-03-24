UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 8,775 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Varian Medical Systems worth $62,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,595 shares of company stock worth $6,533,833 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VAR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $12.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.32. 1,121,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $150.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.45. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

