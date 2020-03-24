UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $71.37 Million Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,784,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,373,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of Baker Hughes A GE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHGE. General Electric Co. bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,673,477,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,125,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,175,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,177,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,629,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Baker Hughes A GE stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.33. 9,818,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.