UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,609 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.36% of Copart worth $76,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 689.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after purchasing an additional 167,255 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Copart by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 1,726.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 97,026 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,467 shares of company stock worth $19,945,497 in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $10.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.01. 2,050,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,134. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.97. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

