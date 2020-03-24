UBS Group AG Acquires 1,039,954 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 2,763.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,077,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.31% of Heartland Express worth $22,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 326.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ HTLD traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 53,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,944. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

