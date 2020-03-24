UBS Group AG Acquires 106,543 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 101.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,543 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Atmos Energy worth $23,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 189,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,205,000 after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 136,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,167,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,593,000 after purchasing an additional 716,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATO. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.91. The company had a trading volume of 83,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,567. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

