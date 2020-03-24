UBS Group AG Acquires 13,325 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.61% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $23,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAB. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

BAB traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $29.50. 34,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,059. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

