UBS Group AG Acquires 180,211 Shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,211 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $24,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 28,606 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BBN traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.17. 29,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,063. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

About Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.