UBS Group AG Acquires 369,415 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 345.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 369,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.32% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $24,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,538,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,759,000 after acquiring an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,781 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,668,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,154,000 after acquiring an additional 229,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,237,000 after acquiring an additional 61,339 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,535,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,578.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,580. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.98. 1,580,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,803. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.52.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently 65.60%.

AIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

