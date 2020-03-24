UBS Group AG Acquires 46,565 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.80% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $24,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 99,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 52,734 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 989.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 100,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 91,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,076. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $32.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.32.

