UBS Group AG Acquires 47,772 Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $23,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 4th quarter worth $2,111,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 4th quarter worth $1,806,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 4th quarter worth $1,381,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 4th quarter worth $1,236,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 469,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 64,744 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 76,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,347. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

