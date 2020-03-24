UBS Group AG Acquires 68,022 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.29% of Voya Financial worth $23,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Voya Financial by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

VOYA traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.02.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

