UBS Group AG Acquires 99,366 Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,833,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,366 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $25,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 69,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KYN traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. 216,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,432. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 45.00%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

