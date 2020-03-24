UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 4.75% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 122.3% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKH stock traded up $16.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.37. 327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,464. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $183.44 and a 12-month high of $286.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.66.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

