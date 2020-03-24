UBS Group AG Boosts Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,641 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.25% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $22,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $214,719,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Caldera Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Caldera Capital LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.29.

NYSE JLL traded up $3.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.40. The stock had a trading volume of 66,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,504. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.78. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

