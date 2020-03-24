UBS Group AG Buys 11,290 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.74% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $25,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HACK traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.42. 15,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,584. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $45.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th.

