UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,829,876 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 2,649,959 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.74% of Groupon worth $23,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,169,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,785,475 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after buying an additional 297,938 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,889,548 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after buying an additional 154,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 347,137 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 99,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. 25,653,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,956,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. Groupon Inc has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.62 million, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.87 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Groupon Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Groupon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Groupon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Groupon from $3.50 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.53.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 391,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

