UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $24,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

BATS PTMC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,199 shares. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81.

