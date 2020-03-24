UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,869,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,064,770 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.76% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals worth $23,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 38,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,287,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,013 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 272,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 141,297 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 402.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 930,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 745,762 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Achillion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHN remained flat at $$6.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.59. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.96.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.