UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 349,517 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.99% of BOX worth $24,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BOX by 19,421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 513.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. Box Inc has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.15.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.28. BOX had a negative return on equity of 590.16% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

