UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,546,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,771 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $25,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLW. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Triad Investment Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth $428,000.

NYSE BLW traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $10.66. 50,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,895. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

