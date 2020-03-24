UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 105.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 157,140 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $23,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $6.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,319. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $73.65. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

