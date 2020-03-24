UBS Group AG Grows Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,050 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.02% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $23,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 534,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 36,052 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,642,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. 5,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,881. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

