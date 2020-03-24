UBS Group AG Grows Position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,519,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,250 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd were worth $22,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 5.0% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GHY stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 82,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,939. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

About PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

