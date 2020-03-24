UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.43% of Essent Group worth $21,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Essent Group stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,153. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55. Essent Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $457,125 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

